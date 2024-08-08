Metro TV signs MoU with Monash University, Indonesia

Metro TV and Monash University, Indonesia have entered an agreement through a Memorandum of Understanding (UM) in order to boost information exchange, education, and research for the human resources of both parties.

The MoU also seeks to expand the knowledge of academics, research, and journals on current issues such as data security in Indonesia which will benefit the public.

The MoU was conducted by the leaders of both institutions, the CEO of Media Group Network, M. Mirdal Akib, and the President Director of Metro TV, Arief Suditomo, along with the President and Pro Vice-Chancellor of Monash University, Indonesia, Professor Matthew Nicholson, and the COO & VP (Operations and Enterprise), Tantia Dian Permata Indah.

From Metro TV, the Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Aries Fadhillah, and the Head of Corporate Communications, Fifi Aleyda Yahya, were also present.

Tantia Dian Permata Indah stated that Monash University, Indonesia, would provide resource persons, while Metro TV would provide a platform, allowing both institutions to disseminate education in Indonesia together.

“And this education is multisectoral, cross-disciplinary, and, of course, cross-media. We hope that with this collaboration, we will further spread the spirit of education in Indonesia,” said Tantia.