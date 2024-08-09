GRUP MEDIAPRO and China Media Group (CMG) forge collaborative partnership

GRUP MEDIAPRO and China Media Group (CMG) signed a framework agreement to collaborate on audio visual services, content co-production, media rights, and immersive experiences. This partnership aims to leverage CMG’s extensive broadcast network, which includes 51 television channels (nine international), 22 national radio frequencies, and programming in 80 languages, with a presence in 69 countries. CMG’s global reach extends to a video news agency serving over 4,700 platforms in 151 countries.

One of their first joint projects will be an exhibition space in Lima for the APEC Summit 2024. GRUP MEDIAPRO, with over 30 years of experience, is a leader in the European audiovisual sector, known for its innovation across various business areas.

The Mediapro Studio, its content creation and distribution arm, partners with renowned talent for high-quality global projects. GRUP MEDIAPRO’s Broadcast Media Services division manages a vast fleet of Outside Broadcast units, delivering over 20,000 productions annually.

This collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to expanding their global influence and delivering cutting-edge audiovisual content.