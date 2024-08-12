CMG celebrates Qixi Festival with spectacular gala

China Media Group (CMG) aired a captivating gala on Saturday to celebrate the Qixi Festival, or Chinese Valentine’s Day, which fell on August 10 this year.

The event honored the legendary love story of the Cowherd and the Weaver Girl, with the main stage set in Yunxi County, Hubei Province, the birthplace of the myth.

In a unique blend of tradition and technology, the gala used advanced AI to personify seven ancient trees from various cities, allowing them to share messages of love and listen to romantic tales from across China.

These symbolic trees, representing different regions, added a heartfelt and modern twist to the age-old celebration.