Korean Ambassador engages with Radio Pakistan, promotes digital partnerships

Korean Ambassador to Pakistan, Park Ki Jun, recently visited Radio Pakistan’s headquarters. During his visit, he was warmly welcomed by Director General Saeed Ahmed Sheikh and took part in a comprehensive tour of the facility.

The ambassador expressed sincere thanks for the reception and shared his enthusiasm for enhancing digital collaboration and communication between Korea and Pakistan.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1983, the two countries have significantly strengthened their ties across various sectors, including trade, investment, culture, and development.

Ambassador Park reaffirmed Korea’s commitment to furthering mutual collaboration, with a focus on boosting economic, cultural, and tourism connections.

The visit underscored the ongoing partnership and the potential for future growth in bilateral relations.