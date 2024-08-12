Putrajaya Holdings leadership visits Media Prima, explores collaboration

Top leadership from Putrajaya Holdings, led by Chairman Datuk Kamil Khalid Ariff and CEO Datuk Izwan Hasli Mohd Ibrahim, visited Media Prima’s news and editorial operations at Balai Berita. They were welcomed by Media Prima’s leadership, including Group Chairman Datuk Seri Syed Hussian Aljunid and senior editorial staff.

During the visit, Kamil and Izwan Hasli received a comprehensive briefing on Media Prima’s diverse portfolio, encompassing television stations, newspapers, and outdoor advertising. The tour was aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of Media Prima’s integrated media ecosystem and identifying potential areas for collaboration between the two companies.

This visit also served as a platform for both parties to discuss the latest industry trends and innovations, further strengthening ties and exploring opportunities for future cooperation.