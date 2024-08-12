RTHK Honored with Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Award for promoting peace

Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) has been honored with a prestigious award at the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union’s Together for Planet, People, and Peace Media Awards. RTHK Radio 5’s programme “It’s a Happy Day” clinched the top prize in the “Peace” category for radio on Wednesday, standing out among over 100 entries from 30 countries and regions across the Asia-Pacific.

The award-winning programme was designed to support listeners in managing stress and negative emotions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of the 365 episodes, lasting about a minute, provided practical tips to boost mental well-being.

RTHK’s Chinese News and Current Affairs team received a nomination in the “Planet” category for a news feature that highlighted environmental advocate Mok Ho-kwong, also known as “Wild Man” for his eco-centric philosophy.