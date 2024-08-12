Victoria Recio appointed to PTNI board of directors

Victoria Recio has joined the Board of Directors of People’s Television Network, Inc. (PTNI), bringing her expertise to the state-run network. Recio took her oath of office on 8 August 2024, in a ceremony at Malacañang, administered by Secretary Cheloy Garafil of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

Recio’s appointment, which was announced by the PCO on 3 August 2024, designates her as the government sector’s representative on the PTNI board. In this role, she is expected to actively support the network’s efforts to provide timely and relevant news and information to the Filipino public, reinforcing PTNI’s commitment to public service broadcasting.