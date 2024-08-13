China Media Group (CMG) launches innovative animation project in Beijing

China Media Group (CMG) has launched “Power of Chinese Animation—Future of Joint Efforts,” an innovative project showcasing the evolution of Chinese animation. The event featured 10 original and co-produced cartoons and animated films.

Highlights included the “Grand Showcase of Chinese Classic Animation” and “2049: Unlocking the Infinity in Life: Painting the Chinese Dream.” These showcases celebrate China’s rich animation heritage and future international collaborations, marking a significant step in propelling Chinese animation onto the global stage.