Indian projects shine at DigiCon6 ASIA awards by TBS Japan

Indian digital content has achieved notable success at the DigiCon6 ASIA Awards, organised by Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, Inc. (TBS Japan). Among the winners is Phool Dei by Kartik Mahajan, which won Gold in animation.

Studio Eeksaurus’s Unicorn Lady by Rebecca Rechana Paul was awarded Best Art, while The Legend of Arana by Adithi Krishnadas received the Best Story accolade. Additionally, Gamusa by Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC) was honoured as Best Live Action.

These exceptional projects will advance to the DigiCon6 Asia finals in Tokyo in Autumn 2024.