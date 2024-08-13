RTHK and Indonesia’s RRI celebrate cultural ties at Victoria Park

RTHK and Indonesia’s RRI co-hosted “RTHK Summer POP UP” at Victoria Park on 11 August 2024, featuring live performances from local and Indonesian artists, including Nabilla Gomes and Lagchun.

The event, celebrating Indonesia’s Independence Day, aimed to strengthen ties between Hong Kong and Indonesia under China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

RTHK’s Eddie Cheung highlighted the event as a symbol of Hong Kong’s inclusivity, while Indonesian Consul-General Yul Edison stressed the media’s role in fostering connections and combating stereotypes