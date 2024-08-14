FBC to Broadcast 2024 Corona Pro Live as Event Returns to Fiji

The 2024 Corona Pro of the World Surfing League will return to Fiji’s Cloudbreak on 20 August 2024, with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) set to broadcast the event live on its free-to-air channels.

WSL APAC President Andrew Stark praised the collaboration with Fijian businesses, noting its importance for the event’s success. “We’re excited to bring the CT back to Cloudbreak and thank our partners for their support,” Stark said.

Fiji first hosted the competition at Cloudbreak in 1999, with Mark Occhilupo winning both the event and the World Title that year. The 2024 event promises to be a major highlight for surfing fans.