Hamish & Andy Top the Charts in Latest CRA Podcast Rankings

The latest Australian Podcast Ranker from Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA) and Triton Digital showcases Hamish and Andy continuing their dominance as Australia’s top podcast. ABC News Top Stories has risen to #2, surpassing Casefile True Crime, which holds the #3 spot.

LiSTNR retains its position as the top podcast network for a record 23rd time, with notable growth across several shows, including Crime Junkie and 7am. The network’s success highlights the dedication and hard work of the entire LiSTNR team.

ARN’s iHeart remains the leading podcast publisher for the 51st consecutive ranking, demonstrating ongoing strength with top positions in various categories. Casefile leads True Crime, while The Kyle & Jackie O Show is the top on-demand radio show.