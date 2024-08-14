SBS Australia features Raygun: Australia’s first Olympic breakdancer

Rachael Gunn, known as Raygun, has made history as Australia’s first Olympic breakdancer. Despite not winning her group stage battles, the 36-year-old showcased her creativity at the Paris Olympics.

Gunn, a Macquarie University lecturer with a PhD in breakdancing, began her journey in her twenties, inspired by her husband. Her training focused on strength and technique, emphasizing creativity over power moves.

Featured by SBS Australia, Raygun believes the Olympics will boost understanding and support for breakdancing. Balancing academia and athletics, her participation marks a milestone, inspiring others with her dedication.