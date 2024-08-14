Voice of Vietnam Shines at ABU T4P Media Awards

The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) has achieved notable success at the Together for Planet, People, Peace Media Awards (T4P Media Awards), organized by the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU).

VOV won three awards from a competitive pool of over 100 entries across 30 countries. VOV2’s “Bai Ca Tren Nui” (Song On The Mountain) by Ba Duy claimed first place in the People Audio Category, while VOV1’s “Dat Lanh” (Good Land Attracts Birds) and “Tro Ve” (Coming Home) earned third place in the Peace Audio Category.

The T4P Media Awards, organized by the ABU, recognize the essential role of media in promoting sustainability, social justice, and peace