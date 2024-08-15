ABU offers AESF eFOOTBALL Charity Cup free to five members

In recognition of its partnership with the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF), the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) is delighted to offer the second season of the Your Home Your Arena Charity Cup on e-Football free of charge to select ABU members. Five ABU members from Fiji, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Indonesia, and Cambodia will broadcast the event from 17th to 18th August 2024.

The charity cup will feature national players from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, showcasing Central Asian talent. The two-day event aims to inspire public donations to support affected communities, with funds raised being channeled to the charities chosen by the winning teams.