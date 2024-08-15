NHK showcases Uzbekistan’s tourist attractions to Japanese audience

A team from Japan’s NHK channel visited Uzbekistan to produce a series that captures the country’s diverse tourism offerings.The crew filmed in Tashkent, Samarkand, Zamin, and Bostanlyk, focusing on Uzbekistan’s rich cultural heritage, artisan craftsmanship, and stunning landscapes.The series will not only feature popular tourist attractions but also offer a closer look at masterclasses and the work of local artisans.

Japanese tourists currently travelling in Uzbekistan are also included, sharing their positive experiences and perspectives on the country’s potential as a top travel destination.

This collaboration aims to increase Japanese tourism to Uzbekistan by showcasing the unique experiences and historical treasures that the country offers, bringing Uzbekistan’s vibrant culture and hospitality to a wider Japanese audience.