PBC and PTVC host Mushaira for Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day

On 12 August 2024, the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) and Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) held a Mushaira at PTV Karachi to celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

The event, themed ‘Kishwar-e-Hasseen Shaadbad,’ featured prominent poets like Prof. Sahar Ansari and Anwer Shaoor, and was attended by Saeed Ahmed Shaikh, Director General of PBC.

The evening honoured PBC and PTVC officers with shields and certificates.

The Mushaira highlighted the rich poetic tradition of Pakistan and provided a platform for showcasing patriotic and heartfelt poetry.

It was a night of cultural celebration and national pride, reflecting the enduring spirit of the Independence Day.

The event will be broadcast on PTV and Radio Pakistan on 14 August 2024.