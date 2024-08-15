“Make sure that your copy is very simple and very direct. Use very simple language,” reminded Afruh Rasheed, the Senior Editor at Asiavision (AVN). Speaking at a webinar today, he provided key strategies for writing news for international audiences during a webinar attended by over 50 participants, including AVN and ABU members.

Afruh emphasized the importance of understanding your target audience. “Know what you are giving your audience to, who you are giving your content to, when they are going to use it, and how they are going to use it,” Afruh stressed the need to consider factors like time zones and programming schedules when providing news for international broadcast.

When it comes to selecting news stories, Afruh advised focusing on themes with “universal interest” and “global implications.” He noted, “Implication, impact, and connections are key news values for global relevance.”

Transforming domestic copy for international audiences was another key focus. Afruh stressed the need for “clarity, accuracy, and compelling” writing, avoiding “jargons or colloquialisms” that may confuse global viewers. He provided examples of how to reframe leads to highlight global impact.

Afruh touched on the legal aspects of international news distribution, urging participants to be mindful of intellectual property rights, licensing restrictions, and user-generated content. He announced that ABU’s legal manager, Dr. Seemantani Sharma, will be hosting a dedicated webinar on these topics next week.

