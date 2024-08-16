BBC introduces midweek Champions League highlights show

The BBC has launched an exciting new midweek show dedicated to Champions League highlights, offering football fans a chance to relive the most thrilling moments from the competition. This innovative programme, set to air weekly, will provide comprehensive match recaps, exclusive player interviews, and expert analysis, all within the familiar and beloved format of Match of the Day.

With this new addition to its sports programming, the BBC continues to enhance its coverage, ensuring viewers stay up to date with all the action from Europe’s premier football tournament. The show promises to deliver unmatched insight and entertainment for football enthusiasts across the UK.