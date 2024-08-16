E Races into Australia: SBS joins as 2024 broadcast partner

Extreme E, the cutting-edge electric off-road racing series, has partnered with Australian public broadcaster SBS to broadcast its 2024 season. This new deal will bring Extreme E’s thrilling races to a wide Australian audience via SBS’s free-to-air channels and the SBS On Demand streaming platform.

From next year, Australian fans will be able to watch the high-speed action and environmental innovation of Extreme E’s X Prix on SBS, with the flexibility to stream races on SBS On Demand. Both Ali Russell, Managing Director of Extreme E, and Ken Shipp, SBS Director of Sport, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, noting its potential to broaden Extreme E’s reach and deepen fan engagement in Australia.

This partnership marks a key milestone for Extreme E, enhancing its visibility in Australia through a major broadcaster. By teaming up with SBS, Extreme E aims to grow its fan base and further its mission of combining thrilling racing with environmental awareness.