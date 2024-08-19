ABU hosts 20th Children’s Drama Co-Production meeting

On 30 July 2024, the ABU Programming Department hosted an online meeting for the 20th Series Children’s Drama Co-Production. Producers from India, Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, and Japan attended, while those from Iran, Turkey, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka were unable to join due to scheduling conflicts.

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of ongoing projects and receiving updates from NHK’s Executive Producer, Kazuhiro Motoki. Discussions centred on project statuses and potential improvements, with plans made for the next online meeting in January 2025 and a face-to-face gathering in Kuala Lumpur from 22 to 24 April 2025.

Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, the ABU Children’s Drama Co-Production is a notable initiative developed in partnership with NHK and the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union.

This annual project enables producers to create engaging children’s stories that resonate across cultures, adhering to the “Make one, take all” principle. Each participant receives and broadcasts all episodes produced by others, fostering a rich exchange of cultural narratives and maintaining a high standard for international children’s programming.