ABS-CBN celebrates “Kapamilya Homecoming” trade event after four years

ABS-CBN reunited with partners and supporters at the “Kapamilya Homecoming” Trade Event from 14 to 16 August 2024, marking its return after a four-year break.

August Benitez, ABS-CBN’s Head of Integrated Sales, hailed it as a significant homecoming. The event showcased new content such as “Rainbow Rumble” and featured engaging activities such as the TV Patrol News Challenge.

Attendees, including industry leaders and Kapamilya stars, praised the network’s resilience and innovative approach.

Highlights included teasers for upcoming shows like “Saving Grace,” “It’s Okay Not to Be Okay,” and “Incognito,” as well as a special tour of the “Pinoy Big Brother House.”

The event underscored ABS-CBN’s gratitude for ongoing support and commitment to delivering quality content.