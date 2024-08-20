info@abu.org.my

QPC and QMC launch media project management course for young professionals

The Qatar Press Centre (QPC) and Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) have introduced a new “Media Project Management” course. This four-day training, led by Dr. Jassim al-Jazza, aims to enhance the skills of young QMC professionals in strategic planning, budget management, and team leadership.

QMC Development Department Director HE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz al-Thani highlighted the course’s role in promoting innovation and sustainability in media projects. QPC Director-General Sadiq Mohamad al-Amari commended the initiative as part of the centre’s ongoing efforts to advance media practices through targeted training.