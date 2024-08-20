Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) Partners with IBC for 2025 Media Forum

The Saudi Media Forum has announced a strategic partnership with the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) for its 2025 event, with support from the European Broadcasting Union. Saudi Broadcasting Authority pavilion will be featured at IBC in Amsterdam, aiming to boost global communication and promote the forum and Future of Media Exhibition (FOMEX) within IBC’s European network.

Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harthi, CEO of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA), emphasized the partnership’s role in advancing media innovation and transformation. The 2025 Saudi Media Forum and FOMEX will highlight Saudi Arabia’s growing media influence, building on the previous event’s success, which attracted over 30,000 visitors and nearly 300 exhibitors.