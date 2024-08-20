Sultana Siddiqui: the power behind HUM TV

Sultana Siddiqui, widely known as Sultana Aapa, is a key figure in Pakistani television and the president of HUM TV Network. After founding HUM TV in 2005, she recently returned to producing dramas after a 12-year break, driven by her passion for highlighting social issues. Her latest production, Mann Jogi, boldly addresses the controversial practice of halala, reflecting her commitment to using television as a platform for important conversations.

Despite facing challenges such as increasing unprofessionalism among younger artists, Sultana Aapa remains devoted to her craft. With no plans to retire, her steadfast dedication to storytelling and her visionary approach continue to shape the future of Pakistani television.