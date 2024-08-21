VTV International Women’s Volleyball Cup 2024 set to thrill

The 18th VTV International Women’s Volleyball Cup is set to offer an exhilarating tournament, featuring teams from Indonesia, the Philippines, China, Japan, South Korea, Kazakhstan, and Russia, alongside hosts Vietnam.

Vietnam’s national team has been drawn into Group A, where they will compete against Indonesia, Kuanysh VC from Kazakhstan, and Korea Expressway from South Korea. Group B comprises King Whale Taipei (Taiwan), Aranmare Yamagata (Japan), Henan Shuanghui (China), and Kobabelka (Russia).

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format to determine the top four teams for the semi-finals. Returning after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, this year’s event promises thrilling matches and high-quality competition.