Radio Televisione Italiana (RAI) and the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) to hold gender equality training for audiovisual media professionals

The Italian Public Service Broadcaster Radio Televisione Italiana (Rai) and its partner, the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB), will be conducting an online training for audiovisual media professionals called “Gender Equality – Women Empowerment”.

African media professionals and those from civil society are invited to participate. They will have an opportunity to deepen knowledge and exchange best practices between colleagues from Europe, Africa, and Asia.

The training will focus on policies and collaborative initiatives adopted by public service broadcasters to affirm the role of women in working contexts, in the audio-visual sector, both on and off screen. Regulatory frameworks, strategies for participative democracy, and best practices will be the subject of in-depth analysis.

Among the twenty high-level experts are those from the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU). The organisation has extensive experience in promoting diversity and inclusion in workplaces, and promoting and affirming the role of women, both on and off the screen. Other experts include those from AUB, and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

“Gender equality is one of the most relevant and urgent milestones of civil society, included among the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and the promotion of equal opportunities and inclusion is part of Rai’s mission as a public service broadcaster,” Simona Martorelli, Director of Rai Department of International Relations, and European Affair, said.

The course is structured in four online webinars of ninety minutes each. Participants and specialists will interact during Q&A sessions.

