Seoul International Drama Awards announces star-studded nominees

Seoul International Drama Awards has announced the nominees of two exciting categories. A-list Korean actors like Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Ji Won, and more are vying for spots alongside luminaries from other Asian countries. Meanwhile, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, and more are neck to neck for the OST Awards.

From Korea, nominees in the Best Actor category are Kim Soo Hyun (for Queen of Tears), Byeon Woo Seok (Lovely Runner), Cha Eun Woo (Wonderful World), Song Kang (My Demon), EXO’s Suho (Missing Crown Prince), Lee Jun Ho (King the Land), and Chae Jong Hyeop (Castaway Diva).

The Best Actress nominees are Kim Ji Won (Queen of Tears), Kim Hye Yoon (Lovely Runner), Park Bo Young (Daily Dose of Sunshine), YoonA (King the Land), Go Yoon Jung (Moving).

Actors from six other Asian countries will also compete in the Asia Star Awards category. Some of the notable names are Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat for Ready, Set, Love, and Poompat Iamsamang; Singaporean actor Desmond Tan; Filipino actress Kim Chiu, Malaysian actress Emily Chan and Indonesian actress Ochi Rosediana.

The awards will take place on September 25th.