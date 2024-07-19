Future of News Report launched at Global News Forum

The ABU has launched a report on The Future of News at the annual Global News Forum.

About 130 delegates attended the Forum, hosted by Thai PBS in Bangkok on 17-19 July. They included representatives from 41 ABU members, including 27 who are members of the ABU’s international news exchange, Asiavision. Former Thai Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva delivered the keynote address.

The report on The Future of News in Asia and the Pacific features essays by experts and news leaders at media organisations including Thai PBS, NHK Japan, KBS Korea, the Capital Maharaja Group in Sri Lanka, DD India, ABS-CBN in the Philippines, ABC Australia, TRT Turkiye, CMG China, RTM Malaysia and FBC Fiji. It also has essays by academic thought leaders and representatives of international organisations including Reporters Without Borders, the Public Media Alliance and the International News Safety Institute, as well as the results of the ABU’s Future of News survey.

The report provided a basis for discussions at the Global News Forum on issues including the impact of Generative AI and the personalisation of news services, disinformation, imposter content, the dangers of relying on social media platforms for news distribution, audience-first strategies and climate change.

Thai PBS Executive Advisor Thepchai Yong said media organisations must uphold their duty as vigilant watchdogs, ensuring accountability and transparency. He highlighted the growing challenge of disinformation and the need for media outlets to maintain public trust through responsible reporting.

Ömer Faruk Tanrıverdi, Deputy Director General and Head of International Broadcasts at TRT, said the ability to innovate and adapt would be key to navigating the future of news.

“We need to be open to innovation. Leadership is shaped through innovation,’ he said.

ABU Secretary General Ahmed Nadeem said it is important to look back at past lessons and also move forward to the future. This year marks the 60th anniversary of ABU, and the 40th for Asiavision.

“Now is an occasion to celebrate the foresight and wisdom of the founding members – their vision, commitment, and to applaud those who have brought us here to both these platforms.”