Radio listeners in Australia getting younger as streaming soars, survey finds

A survey has found that an increasing number of young Australians are tuning into radio, following the rise in popularity of DAB+ radio and streaming technology.

Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA) welcomed the results which showed that there was a 1.3 percent jump in the number of listeners aged 10-24 to 2.8 million.

Commercial DAB+ stations saw growth in younger audiences, with listeners aged 10-24 up by 5 percent to 899 thousand.

“We are really encouraged by the first survey results for 2024, which show commercial radio continues to grow its audience and bring in younger listeners,” CRA chief executive officer Ford Ennals said.

“Audiences are continuing to explore their digital options, with 3.2 million people aged 10 and over listening to commercial radio via streaming, and 4.7 million listening to commercial radio on a DAB device,” he said.

“CRA has just invested in a major advertising campaign around DAB+ in January and February, and we are pleased to see that could be having an impact,” Ennals said.