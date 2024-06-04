Mediacorp scoops 41 wins at World Media Festivals Television & Corporate Media Awards

Singapore’s largest content creator, Mediacorp, won big at this year’s World Media Festivals Television & Corporate Media Awards in Hamburg, Germany with two Grand Awards, one Special Award, 19 Gold awards and 25 Silver awards.

The World Media Festivals Television & Corporate Media Awards recognises outstanding media solutions on an international scale. Mediacorp’s wins were for its documentary and current affairs programmes, as well as entertainment content.

‘CNA Correspondent: Medicine and Misogyny’ won the prestigious Grand Award – conferred on the top entry in each category – as well as a Gold in the “News Reports and Features: Documentary” category. The episode in the long-running CNA Correspondent current affairs series zooms in on the prevalence of misogyny in medicine, which often results in misdiagnoses or death for female patients. While awareness of medical misogyny is growing, many barriers prevent its complete eradication.

On the entertainment front, ‘Last Madame: Sisters of the Night’ also bagged a pair of awards with both a Grand Award and Gold in the “Entertainment: Continuing Series and Serial Programmes” category. Produced by Ochre Pictures, ‘Last Madame: Sisters of the Night ‘is the prequel to the multi award-winning drama ‘Last Madame’ and tells the story of Nozomi, a young Japanese girl in the 1920s who was forced into prostitution in Malaya while secretly working as a spy.

Meanwhile, Mediacorp also won at this year’s Asia-Pacific Broadcasting+ Awards, which recognises innovation and excellence in projects that technologically advance the field of broadcasting in areas such as digitalisation and engineering. These were in the “Virtual Production – Singapore”category for ‘Stranger in the Dark’, one of Mediacorp’s first dramas which incorporated virtual production technology; the “Live Event Streaming – Singapore” category for CNA’s ‘Indonesia Election 2024’ special; and the “New TV Channel – Singapore” category for the new CNA FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channel.

Tham Loke Kheng, CEO of Mediacorp, said, “We are honoured that Mediacorp’s content continues to be recognised globally. This year’s wins at the World Media Festivals Television & Corporate Media Awards are a resounding nod to the dedication and excellent work our production teams and partners tirelessly deliver day in, day out. Thank you for doing us proud once again and congratulations on your fine achievements!”

To catch the award-winning shows, visit mewatch, Mediacorp’s video streaming service, at mewatch.sg