ABC has the number one news and digital first sport podcast in May

ABC News Top Stories is the number one news podcast and ABC SPORT Daily is the number one digital first sport podcast in the May Triton Podcast ranker.

After entering the list last month, ABC News Top Stories has maintained its number 3 position. The ABC also has the 2nd highest ranked news podcast with ABC News Daily climbing 4 ranks to number 11 on the list and adding 16,000 listeners.

ABC SPORT Daily is Australia’s number 1 digital first sport podcast climbing 3 positions to number 27.

This month featured 3 ABC podcasts in the top 20 with Conversations also appearing at number 8.

The ABC has 29 podcasts in this month’s list and is the number 3 publisher, a position it has held for the 6 months since it joined the ranker in December.

ABC Head of Audio Ben Latimer said: “This month we’re celebrating six months as the #1 contributor to the Australian podcast ranker with more titles than any other publisher.”

“When it comes to News & Sports, ABC remains the undisputed leader. ABC News Stream, ABC News Daily and ABC Sports Daily continue to dominate in the May results.”

The Australian Podcast Ranker is a regular monthly snapshot of Australia’s most popular podcasts. The Ranker has been reporting podcast listening in Australia since 2019 and includes a wide cross section of Australian podcast publishers, from both radio and non-radio backgrounds.