“China Movie and TV Night” at SIFF showcases country’s finest original works

As a highlight of the ongoing 26th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), the latest edition of “China Movie and TV Night” – a glamorous annual event celebrating Chinese film and television industry insiders both in front of and behind the camera – was held at the Shanghai International Media Port on 16 June.

Themed “Chinese Stories in the World of Light,” the event honoured some of China’s finest original works. It also invited industry practitioners to share behind-the-scenes stories, exploring the unwavering commitment of film and TV professionals to tell compelling Chinese stories and to present a comprehensive and authentic portrayal of China through cinematic narratives.

During the retrospective segment, notable films such as the Chinese fantasy epic “Creation of the Gods,” the domestic comedy “YOLO,” the Tang Dynasty-inspired animated film “Thirty Thousand Miles from Chang’an,” and hit TV dramas including “Joy of Life Season 2,” “Like a Flowing River Season 3,” “Blossoms,” and “City of the City” were highlighted. In the upcoming releases section, anticipated works set to air on China Media Group channels were also introduced.

As 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, as well as the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism, “China Movie and TV Night” also witnessed the official launch of SIFF’s specially curated “French Film Week.” During this event, 38 acclaimed French films will be screened at 156 venues across Shanghai, offering Chinese audiences the chance to take part in rich cultural exchanges while strengthening ties between the two nations.