Chinese star to attend Da Nang Asian Film Festival 2024

Chinese actress Natalie Hsu En Yi, who first made her debut as a child and went on to gain widespread recognition for her role in the film “Fly Me to the Moon” released in 2024, will arrive in Vietnam for the second Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF II) in early July.

The film had its world premiere at the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival on October 23, 2023, before being theatrically released on April 11 in Hong Kong.

“Fly Me to the Moon” will compete in the Asian films category at the DANAFF II, with the event scheduled to take place from July 2 to July 7 in the central city of Da Nang.

Hsu En Yi is the daughter of retired actress and occupational therapist Ann Bridgewater.

The 20-year-old actress is best known for playing a role in the film “The day we lit up the sky”, with her performance earning her Best Newcomer at the fourth Golden Crane Awards which was presented during the Chinese Japan International Festival in 2021.

Currently, it is confirmed that as many as 63 Vietnamese and international films will take part in the event after registering to compete at the DANAFF II.

Entries competing in the Asian films category will be decided by an Asian judging panel. Meanwhile, entries competing in the Vietnamese films category will be judged by Vietnamese experts. All submissions will be screened free of charge at the function.

The event co-organised by the Vietnam Association of Film Promotion and Development, the Da Nang administration and the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) was first held back in 2023. This year marks the second edition of the event.