ABC Sport secures audio rights for Wimbledon 2024

The ABC has secured the radio rights to Wimbledon in what is the second major grand slam tennis deal for the national broadcaster this year.

The ABC will partner with the BBC to bring Australian tennis fans all of the live action on ABC Sport Digital from 1 July, at 10pm AEST. Coverage from the All-England club will be led by a stellar commentary team headlined by former Wimbledon champions Pat Cash and Marion Bartoli, plus four-time grand slam champion and long-time favourite with Australian audiences Kim Clijsters.

ABC Chief Content Officer Chris Oliver-Taylor said: “Securing Wimbledon is part of our audio strategy, led by Mike Fitzpatrick and Tim Verrall to ensure Australians have radio access to the best sporting events in the world.

There is no bigger stage in world tennis than Wimbledon and we are so incredibly delighted to bring Australian tennis fans all of the action and excitement this year. With an all-star commentary team providing expert analysis and insights, we’ll be following our homegrown hopes as well as the biggest matches from centre court to audiences live and free on our broadcast and digital platforms.”

The ABC partnered with the Australian Open to cover our home grand slam from Melbourne Park this year, and also acquired the audio rights to last year’s FIFA World Cup bringing audiences all the excitement of the Matildas inspired campaign. The Ashes and the current ICC T20 Men’s World Cup round out an incredible stretch of major world sporting coverage in the past 18 months.

The team will provide commentary of the big matches and finals with The BBC’s tennis correspondent Russell Fuller delivering match commentaries, reports, and interviews throughout the tournament from July 1 – 14.

The ABC listen app is the best place to hear live coverage of Wimbledon each day through a dedicated Tennis button on ABC Sport digital.