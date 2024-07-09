Mediacorp to air nearly 4,000 hours of Olympic Games coverage, with 17 dedicated mewatch channels

Sporting fans looking to get their dose of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games will want to tune in to Mediacorp and its platforms from Jul 27 to Aug 12. The Singapore media network will be airing nearly 4,000 hours of the Olympic Games coverage, including live and on-demand sporting action as well as curated highlights.

On top of 17 mewatch channels dedicated to the various events, fans can stay up to date with key highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment’s YouTube channel, as well as curated coverage in Daily Action at Paris 2024, and highlights in Today in Paris 2024 and Summary of Paris 2024 on Channel 5.

Ahead of the games, from Jun 26, Mediacorp will also be presenting Road To Paris 2024, a series of videos spotlighting selected Team Singapore athletes and para-athletes on mewatch, Mediacorp Entertainment’s YouTube channel, CNA and Channel 5. The series will then air on Channel 8, Channel U, Suria and Vasantham from Jul 10.

Following the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Mediacorp will cover the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games from Aug 29 to Sep 9 across its platforms. More details will be announced at a later date.

Angeline Poh, Mediacorp’s Chief Customer & Corporate Development Officer, said: “With access to Mediacorp’s offering of the widest coverage locally of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Singaporeans will be able to follow the sporting spectacle and cheer on Team Singapore as they pursue new heights at the games.”