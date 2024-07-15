China Media Group (CMG) to cover Paris 2024 Olympics in 8k

As the main broadcasting agency for the Paris 2024 Olympics, China Media Group (CMG) is set to offer the first ever full 8K ultra high-definition signal of the games.

Formed in 2018 through the merger of three major state media organisations – China Central Television, China National Radio, and China Radio International – CMG has a wealth of experience in broadcasting major events.

China Central Radio and Television will set a record scale for the Paris Olympics broadcasting coverage, processing more than 11,000 broadcasts and distributions through channels, frequencies, and new media clients.

The main station will invest in a production and broadcast team of more than 2,000 people to undertake the production of international public signals with a live broadcast duration of more than 400 hours.

CMG will produce public signals for four sports during the Paris Olympics: Table Tennis, Badminton, Gymnastics and Rock Climbing, which are among the most popular games followed in the country. According to an in-depth analysis by YouGov utilising data from Global Fan Profiles, Table Tennis is the top sport that 32 percent consumers in China are most likely to follow. Badminton and Swimming are next with 24 percent, followed by Basketball with 23 percent and Soccer with 19 percent.

Earlier this week, CMG also launched its sports news program, “Morning Sports,” in east China’s Shanghai Municipality for the 2024 Olympics.

Shen Haixiong, president of CMG, and Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), attended the launch ceremony of the program at which CMG’s Paris 2024 logo was released and its broadcast team was recognised.

In his speech at the, Bach said he’s happy to see the new pattern CMG has presented for broadcasting the Olympic Games with latest technologies including artificial intelligence and immersive audio.