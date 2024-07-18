ABU News Group elects new Chair and Vice-Chairs

The ABU News Group has elected TRT-Türkiye’s Ahmet Görmez as its new Chair at its annual News Group Meeting, held at the Sukosol Hotel in Bangkok

The meeting also saw the election of NHK Japan’s Fumitaka Sato and ABC Australia’s Nesryne Bouzaine as the committee’s Vice-Chairs.

Speaking at the meeting, outgoing Chair, Indra Singh of FBC, Fiji, thanked members for their commitment to Asiavision during his two terms in the role. He commended members for their resilience and valour during the Covid-19 pandemic and in providing coverage of the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

The News Group also adopted changes to the Asiavision rules to align the ABU’s international news exchange with industry practice and sister unions.

These include changes to provide extra security for members’ content and avoid misunderstandings.

The newly elected ABU News Committee will hold its first meeting on Friday, following the Global News Forum and Asiavision Awards Gala on Thursday, 17 July.