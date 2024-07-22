Winners Of the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards announced

In 2022, Sports Chosun, the organisation behind the prestigious Blue Dragon Film Awards, introduced Korea’s first award ceremony dedicated to streaming platforms. Recognising the significant growth of original content in the streaming industry, the Blue Dragon Series Awards celebrates outstanding achievements in dramas and variety shows produced by streaming services, distinct from traditional television networks.

On July 19, 2024, the star-studded ceremony took place at Incheon’s Paradise City. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and Jun Hyun Moo returned as hosts for the third consecutive year.

The night’s highest honour, the Daesang (Grand Prize), was awarded to “Moving.” This series also saw its stars Go Youn Jung and Lee Jung Ha win the Best Rookie Actress and Best Rookie Actor awards, respectively.

“Daily Dose of Sunshine” triumphed as Best Drama, with its lead actress Park Bo Young securing the Best Actress award. In the Best Actor category, Im Siwan was recognised for his role in “Boyhood.” The Best Variety Program award went to “The Community,” rounding out an evening of celebration for streaming content excellence.