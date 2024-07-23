Turkmenistan’s TVTM appoints new chairman

The State Committee of Turkmenistan for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography (TVTM) has appointed Rejepov Meylis Bayrammyradovich as its new chairman effective July 12.

Rejepov Meylis Bayrammyradovich was born in 1986 in the Akvekil village of Ahal Velayat of Turkmenistan. He completed his military service in 2007, and in 2023, from the Faculty of Theater Arts of the Turkmen State Institute of Culture.

From 2018 to 2024, he worked as the Director of Ashgabat TV channel of the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography. On July 12, 2024, he was appointed the Chairman of the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography by a decree from the country’s president.

Throughout his career, Rejepov has been honoured with multiple state awards: in 2017, he was awarded with state awards including a commemorative medal in honour of the 26th anniversary of independence of Turkmenistan. In 2020, he was accorded the jubilee medal of Turkmenistan for the 25th anniversary of the neutrality of Turkmenistan”, and in 2021, the jubilee medal for the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence.