All India Radio (AIR) expands news content on FM Rainbow to boost audience base

All India Radio (AIR) has announced the expansion of its news content on FM Rainbow channels, aiming to increase its audience base. Unlike private operators, which are restricted from broadcasting news, AIR is leveraging this strategy to attract more listeners.

FM Rainbow, formerly known as AIR FM I, will progressively increase its news content while maintaining the brief two-minute format. The channel has expanded its local language news broadcasts in five cities. In Kolkata, the news frequency has been increased from once to 18 times daily. Chennai will now air news 18 times a day, up from twice. Mumbai has also seen a significant rise, with news segments now playing 15 times a day compared to once previously. In Panaji (Goa) and Hyderabad, news will be broadcast across ten and seven time zones, respectively.

Additionally, the news service has been launched in Tiruchirapalli (Tamil Nadu) and Cuttack (Orissa) today. Tiruchirapalli will feature news broadcasts seven times daily, while Cuttack will air news six times a day.

“With the two-minute local language news format, we are targeting audiences in the age group of 18-35 years. We are planning to further expand the exposure of news components in our selected FM stations,” a senior AIR official said.

FM Rainbow currently operates in 13 cities, including Bangalore, Coimbatore, Delhi, Jalandhar, Kodaikanal, and Lucknow.