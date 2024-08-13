The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) leader celebrates Vietnam-Switzerland diplomatic achievements

The leader of Voice of Vietnam (VOV) recently celebrated key milestones in Vietnam-Switzerland relations, particularly the 1954 Geneva Conference that restored peace in Indochina. He commended VOV for highlighting Switzerland’s beauty and the strong ties between the two nations through its media platforms.

He also expressed gratitude to Swiss Ambassador Thomas Gass for his support, notably during the 20th anniversary of VTC Digital Television. Ambassador, Thomas Gass emphasized the importance of the Geneva Conference and anticipated the 70th anniversary in 2024, underscoring the media’s role in strengthening bilateral relations. Both sides look forward to future collaboration.