SBS launches 2025 journalism cadetship to honor Bridget Munro

Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) has announced the 2025 journalism cadetship program, dedicated to the late Bridget Munro, a respected senior news producer who passed away in November 2023.

The 12-month program offers hands-on experience across SBS’s platforms and includes placements in Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra.

Three positions are available, with one reserved for an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander candidate, supported by National Indigenous Television (NITV).

Applications are open until 6 September 2024 for general cadetships and until September 30 for the Indigenous Cadetship. Interested candidates can find more information and apply at SBS Careers.