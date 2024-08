RRI embraces digital future: opportunities for radio in the modern age

The radio industry, including Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI), faces significant opportunities as it adapts to digital transformation. At a recent Public Discussion organised by Public Broadcasting Institution (LPP) Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI) in Central Jakarta, Minister of Communication and Information, Budi Arie Setiadi, highlighted key strategies for this shift.

These include coordinated planning, engaging multiple stakeholders, and optimising Institution (LPP) Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI)’s infrastructure with technologies such as DAB+ and DRM. With online radio content at just 8.9%, the Minister encouraged RRI to explore omnichannel strategies and interactive formats, including social media.

Minister Budi Arie is optimistic that embracing these changes will unlock new opportunities for programme development and advertising in the evolving digital landscape.