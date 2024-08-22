Nayatel and HUM TV launch BoostBoard with live news integration

Nayatel, in partnership with HUM TV, has launched an affordable cloud-based digital signage solution called BoostBoard.

This innovative platform integrates live news tickers with advertisements on display TV screens in locations such as malls, hotels, and airports, enhancing viewership and keeping audiences informed.

The collaboration was marked by an MoU signing at HUM TV’s Islamabad office.

BoostBoard offers centralized management, user-friendly features, and credible news from HUM TV, positioning it as a key player in the digital signage industry.

This partnership aims to drive growth for businesses using BoostBoard to display their content.