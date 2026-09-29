ABU
It feels like Q3 only just began, yet somehow we have already reached the end of September. And looking back, it is remarkable how much…
Singapore’s Mediacorp has been named **TV Network of the Year** at the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards 2026, receiving the prestigious Blue Dolphin alongside…
Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) has won six silver awards at the 26th Arab Radio and Television Festival in Tunisia, recognising a range of productions from…
Australia’s most-watched children’s programme, Bluey, is putting accessibility at the heart of family viewing with the launch of Bluey’s Auslan Sign & Seek. Coinciding with…
China Media Group (CMG) is strengthening its focus on science and technology storytelling through “Leaders In Future Tech+”, a major media initiative designed to showcase…
India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is strengthening its digital presence through WAVES OTT and MyWAVES, extending public-service broadcasting beyond traditional television and radio into streaming,…
Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI) is strengthening its public information services as part of a wider push towards greater transparency, accessibility and digital transformation. The public…
Indonesia’s public broadcaster TVRI has collaborated with the Multi Media College (STMM) and the Directorate of Posts and Broadcasting at the Ministry of Communication and…
Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) has entered into a strategic partnership with YTL Corporation Berhad to bring live coverage of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 to…
Public Service Media (PSM) has been appointed the official media partner for Vara Expo 2026, strengthening its role in supporting a major employment and economic…