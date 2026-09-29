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29 Sep 2026

From The Editor’s Desk: A Look Back Before We Head to Colombo

It feels like Q3 only just began, yet somehow we have already reached the end of September. And looking back, it is remarkable how much…

29 Sep 2026

Mediacorp Named TV Network of the Year at Cannes Awards

Singapore’s Mediacorp has been named **TV Network of the Year** at the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards 2026, receiving the prestigious Blue Dolphin alongside…

29 Sep 2026

QMC Wins Six Awards at Arab Radio and Television Festival

Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) has won six silver awards at the 26th Arab Radio and Television Festival in Tunisia, recognising a range of productions from…

29 Sep 2026

ABC Brings Auslan to Bluey Families Across Australia

Australia’s most-watched children’s programme, Bluey, is putting accessibility at the heart of family viewing with the launch of Bluey’s Auslan Sign & Seek. Coinciding with…

29 Sep 2026

CMG Supports Young Innovators Through Future Tech Initiative

China Media Group (CMG) is strengthening its focus on science and technology storytelling through “Leaders In Future Tech+”, a major media initiative designed to showcase…

29 Sep 2026

Prasar Bharati Expands Digital Reach with WAVES and MyWAVES

India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is strengthening its digital presence through WAVES OTT and MyWAVES, extending public-service broadcasting beyond traditional television and radio into streaming,…

29 Sep 2026

RRI Strengthens Public Information Services with Digital Focus

Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI) is strengthening its public information services as part of a wider push towards greater transparency, accessibility and digital transformation. The public…

29 Sep 2026

TVRI Tests HbbTV and DVB-I for Next-Generation Broadcasting

Indonesia’s public broadcaster TVRI has collaborated with the Multi Media College (STMM) and the Directorate of Posts and Broadcasting at the Ministry of Communication and…

29 Sep 2026

RTM Partners with YTL for FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 Coverage

Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) has entered into a strategic partnership with YTL Corporation Berhad to bring live coverage of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 to…

29 Sep 2026

PSM Named Official Media Partner for Vara Expo 2026

Public Service Media (PSM) has been appointed the official media partner for Vara Expo 2026, strengthening its role in supporting a major employment and economic…

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