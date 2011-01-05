ABU TV Song Festival 2021

The ABU TV Song Festival (ATSF), is envisioned as an annual international gala event to be organised in coordination with ABU members. The year the Festival will take the form of a webcasted / televised, non-competitive celebration of popular music representing the geographical and cultural expanse of the Asia-Pacific region. At the heart of the Festival will be an up to two-hour concert (“Festival Concert”). With the robust cooperation of ABU member organisations, the Festival will showcase top solo or group talents hailing from an array of national music scenes.