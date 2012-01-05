Webinars
ABU Webinar Series
The monthly webinar series was launched on 16 December 2016 with the objective to facilitate online sessions on various topics and provide a forum to discuss issues concerning broadcasters and share knowledge and best practices on changing media trends.
Webinars or Web-based seminars are entirely run on an online platform. To join the webinar, participants will have to log on to the designated online platform either on a computer or a mobile device. For each webinar, the log in link will be provided and participants will have to register their names and email addresses to connect.
Upcoming Webinar
|DATE
|TIME (MYT)
|WEBINAR TOPIC
|24 February 2022
|14:00
|Webinar: Japan’s challenge with BPO to strengthen trust
|28-30 March 2022
|TBC
|ABU Digital Media Workshop (6th Edition)
|15-16 June 2022
|TBC
|#ABUdigital2022
Past webinars
|9 December 2021
|6th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention
|7 December 2021
|ABU Media & Culture Days 2021
|2 December 2021
|The Unseen
|29 November 2021
|ABU Digital Media Working Group Year-End Meeting
|29 October 2021
|Asiavision Annual Awards
|28 October 2021
|Asiavision News Group Meeting 2021
|27 October 2021
|Pacific News Group Meeting 2021
|14 October 2021
|Women With the Wave Forum
|5 October 2021
|Quality Management Workshop
|21 September 2021
|Pacific Media Partnership Conference
|14-16 September 2021
|17th Series 2nd Drama Meeting
|8 September 2021
|Key markets or how to be involved in the international scene with Raquel Benitez Rojas
|7 September 2021
|From Script to screen, how to develop outstanding children’s content with Raquel Benitez Rojas
|17-19 August 2021
|Children Media Hub Workshop: Deeper connecting with content for children through the ‘Children in the Centre’ method by Jan-Willem Bult
|14 August 2021
|In-country workshop on Animation Production for RTB-Brunei by Managing Director of Les Copaque (Upin & Ipin) Haji Burhanuddin Md Radzi
|27 July 2021
|ABU Prizes Webinar Feat. 2020 Digital Content Award Winner “Experience Tokyo Megaquake”
|26 July 2021
|Key elements for selling your concept, the pitching process with Raquel Benitez Rojas
|22 July 2021
|How to Combat HEALTH Misinformation with Rachel Blundy
|21 July 2021
|Radio Working Party 2021 Virtual Meeting
|16 July 2021
|ONLINE LEGAL SEMINAR
|15 July 2021
|Central Asia Media Forum
|13 July 2021
|50:50 Equality Project
|22 June 2021
|6th ABU New Media Task Group Meeting
|14-15 June 2021
|ABU-Rai Days
|31 May 2021
|Presentation for Live Streaming
|26-27 May 2021
|#ABUdigital2021
|19 May 2021
|67th ABU Sports Group Conference
|10-12 May 2021
|IP Infrastructure and Application
|6 May 2021
|GSMC Webinar Series – How young people use media – is there a future for broadcasters
|5 May 2021
|How should the media be regulated? The new law and agreement between digital platforms, Facebook and Google, and broadcasters in Australia on payment for content.
|30 April 2021
|The Success Behind RAI’s OTT Service – Viva RaiPlay!
|28 April 2021
|Growing your Digital Audio Audiences – the LiSTNR experience
|28 April 2021
|How to reach younger audiences
|27 April 2021
|Promotion & Marketing Workshop for VOV
|20 April 2021
|ABU Prizes Webinar – Jury’s perspective, with Chair of 2020 Final Jury for Radio
|7 April 2021
|ABU Prizes 2021 Workshop for RTB – Radio Entries
|6-7 April 2021
|ABU 16th Series Children’s Drama Meeting
|5-8 April 2021
|ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2021
|31 March 2021
|Creating Content on Social Media
|30 March 2021
|CEOs TALK: MOVING AHEAD: MEDIA LESSONS FOR FUTURE CHALLENGES
|26 March 2021
|Webinar on Video Compression Technologies and Applications
|24-26 March 2021
|ABU New Media Workshop: Data-driven Storytelling
|23 March 2021
|ABU Prizes Webinar(TV Category) for VOV Colleagues
|22-24 March 2021
|IP Infrastructure and Application
|22 March 2021
|Winners’ Circle – 2020 ABU Prize Radio Docudrama Winner
|19 March 2021
|ABU Prizes Webinar(Radio Category) for VOV Colleagues
|12 March 2021
|ABU Prizes Webinar:Goodbye Father
|9 March 2021
|Introduction to ABU Prizes – Categories, Rules & Procedures
|5 March 2021
|Human Resource Management Workshop
|1-4 March 2021
|SATELLITE TECHNOLOGIES FOR BROADCASTERS
|26 February 2021
|Investigative Journalism within the Legal Framework – Part 2
|25 February 2021
|How to be your own make-up artist!
|25 February 2021
|Major Sports Event Media Operational Planning
|17 February 2021
|ABU TV Workshop for Central Asia
|4 February 2021
|Delivering Quality Webinars and Online Events: Technology Tools, Best Practice & Insights
|3-5 February 2021
|Satellite Technologies for Broadcasters
|3 February 2021
|In-house research that drives audience engagement – the ABC experience
|29 Jan 2021
|Investigative Journalism within the Legal Framework – Part 1
|27 Jan 2021
|ASIAVISION ANNUAL AWARDS
|27 Jan 2021
|Turning Interviews into award-winning Podcasts
|25-27 Jan 2021
|OTT and IBB Technologies and Services for Media
|18 Dec 2020
|Online Training “Interview Techniques for VBTC, Vanuatu
|27 Nov 2020
|Online Training “Interview Techniques for VBTC, Vanuatu
|11 Nov 2020
|Knowledge | Skills | Tricks Insights for a great TV Production
|9 Nov 2020
|Verification Online Training Course – KTRK, Kyrgyzstan
|6 Nov 2020
|Verification Online Training Course – JSC Khabar Agency
|28 Oct 2020
|Webinars on managing news teams during the Covid-19 crisis for Central Asian Members – Republican Television and Radio Corporation (Qazaqstan TV & Radio Corporation), (Kazakhastan) & NTC (Kyrgyzstan)
|28 Oct 2020
|An Insight into Machine Learning at the BBC
|27 Oct 2020
|Journey from Traditional Media to New Media: Success Story of Regional News Organization, Rangamati
|21 Oct 2020
|WorldDAB- ABU Webinar Series on DAB+ Digital Radio Technology
|20 Oct 2020
|WorldDAB- ABU Webinar Series on DAB+ Digital Radio Technology
|5-6 Oct 2020
|Verification Online Training Course – MTRK (Uzbekistan)
|1 Oct 2020
|Webinars on managing news teams during the Covid-19 crisis for Central Asian Members – Management Company “Kazmedia Ortalygy” LLP (Kazakhastan)
|29 September 2020
|An Online Course: Train the Trainer
|28 September 2020
|ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Implementing the TV without limitation with DVB-I
|25 September 2020
|ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Delivering a better user experience for live OTT | Faster than Broadcast – Ultra Low Latency OTT Streaming | New DVB-I Standard and Trends in TV Delivery Over Internet
|24 September 2020
|ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – HDR Considerations in Production and Broadcast Environment
|22 September 2020
|ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Remote IP Production
|21 September 2020
|ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – SDI to IP – what you have to know
|18 September 2020
|ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Live IP Production | PTP management and ST2110 media flow monitoring | The Software Switcher – Tearing Down The Walls of the Control Room
|17 September 2020
|Global Factual Programming Trends
|17 September 2020
|ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Cloud Automation Playout and Cloud based signal processing
|15 September 2020
|First Aid Kit for Media Professionals & Safety in Post-disaster Areas
|15 September 2020
|ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Will cloud become a broadcast reality before IP | Practical Applications of AI in TV and Video Production |Deep Multimedia Data Annotation and Generation
|14 September 2020
|ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Modern Day Cloud broadcasting and Service Features
|11 September 2020
|ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Transmission Basics
|10 September 2020
|ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Cloud and Virtualization Basics
|9 September 2020
|ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – IP Workflow Basics
|8 September 2020
|ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Video Principles
|7 September 2020
|ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Audio Fundamentals
|7 September 2020
|Key Performance Indicators for Media Managers
|1 September 2020
|Holistic Wellness Embodiment: The Five Integrated Practices of Recovery for Journalists and Media Professionals (Part 3)
|27 August 2020
|How to Create Web-specific Narratives and Experiences
|25 August 2020
|Holistic Wellness Embodiment: The Five Integrated Practices of Recovery for Journalists and Media Professionals (Part 2)
|24 August 2020
|Media CEOs Talk: “Serving Public during COVID-19 and Beyond”
|19 August 2020
|The demand for content during COVID-19
|18 August 2020
|Holistic Wellness Embodiment: The Five Integrated Practices of Recovery for Journalists and Media Professionals (Part 1)
|5 August 2020
|ABU Children’s Media Hub Webinar Workshop
|3 August 2020
|PACIFIC MEDIA FORUM
|28 July 2020
|Marketing Strategies to Engage Digital Audiences
|23-24 July 2020
|IT and Networking Basics for Broadcast Engineers
|10 July 2020
|1-2 July 2020
|Cybersecurity and Broadcast Facilities
|30 June 2020
|Storytelling on Instagram
|29 June 2020
|How to Develop Successful Plots for Binge-Worthy TV Drama
|26 June 2020
|7 Latest & Original: New trends in Chinese Entertaining Formats
|23 – 25 June 2020
|Digitising Audio Video Archives
|20 June 2020
|ABU Online Workshop: Reporting on the Climate, the Environment and Disaster Risk Reduction (Part 2)
|19 June 2020
|HDR Considerations in Production
|18 June 2020
|DRM-ABU-ASBU Webinar on Digital Radio Mondiale DRM – Delivering Distance Education
|16 – 18 June 2020
|Cloud Infrastructure for Broadcasting
|13 June 2020
|ABU Online Workshop: Reporting on the Climate, the Environment and Disaster Risk Reduction (Part 1)
|12 June 2020
|Video Quality Assessment – Fundamentals and Approaches
|10 – 11 June 2020
|HbbTV Implementation
|9 June 2020
|Best Practice Verification: Modern Techniques in a Pandemic Era
|9 June 2020
|Podcasting Masterclass: Crafting the NY Festivals Gold winning podcast The Last Voyage of the Pong Su
|6 – 7 June 2020
|ABU Online Workshop: Thinking about Documentaries ( A guide for potential documentary production) Part 3&4
|3 – 4 June 2020
|Cloud Infrastructure for Broadcasting
|3 June 2020
|Dolby-ABU Webinar Series on Audio Video Technologies: HDR Fundamentals
|2 June 2020
|Masterclass in Radio News Feature Production
|30 – 31 May 2020
|ABU Online Workshop: Thinking about Documentaries ( A guide for potential documentary production) Part 3&4
|28 May 2020
|Experience Sharing- 90 Days of Reporting from Wuhan on Covid-19
|27 May 2020
|Dolby-ABU Webinar Series on Audio Video Technologies: Dolby 5.1 Transmission workflow – for VOD and HbbTV
|26 May 2020
|Diversity and Inclusion in Broadcasting Organisations (Session 3)
|22 May 2020
|In It Together: Children’s Media and Our Audiences During COVID-19
|22 May 2020
|SDI to IP Transition
|20-22 May 2020
|Satellite Technologies for Broadcasting
|20 May 2020
|Dolby-ABU Webinar Series on Audio Video Technologies: Next Generation Dolby Atmos Production
|19 May 2020
|Remote Cloud Production – Why, How and Who, An Insight into the growing trend
|19 May 2020
|ABU Prizes TV Categories for Vietnamese colleagues
|19 May 2020
|Diversity and Inclusion in Broadcasting Organisations (Session 2)
|18 May 2020
|Online Workshop: Hazardous Environment Reporting
|15 May 2020
|Free tools to make radio from anywhere
|14 May 2020
|Sports Remote Production over IP
|14 May 2020
|Dolby-ABU Webinar Series on Audio Video Technologies
|13 May 2020
|Diversity and Inclusion in Broadcasting Organisations (Session 1)
|12 May 2020
|ABU Prizes TV Categories – Jury’s Perspective
|12 May 2020
|Selling Advertising during a Pandemic
|8 May 2020
|Content Strategy that will make your station competitive during and after the pandemic
|8 May 2020
|Modern Radio Studio Automation Systems
|7 May 2020
|Modern Radio Studio Automation Systems
|7 May 2020
|Producing News & Features for Radio
|6 May 2020
|Modern Radio Studio Automation Systems
|5 May 2020
|Modern Radio Studio Automation Systems
|30 April 2020
|ABU/DRM/ASBU Webinar On DRM Benefits In Times Of Crisis
|29 April 2020
|Bushfires and natural disasters: from seasonal to standard
|28 April 2020
|Reporting ethically, without prejudice, fear or favour
|27 April 2020
|ABU Prizes – what makes a winning entry?
|27 April 2020
|Working Cross Borders During the Lockdown & Keeping the Content Creation Going
|26 April 2020
|Working Cross Borders During the Lockdown & Keeping the Content Creation Going
|24 April 2020
|ABU Intellectual Property Awareness Campaign
|23 April 2020
|ABU/DRM/ASBU Webinar On DRM Benefits In Times Of Crisis
|22 April 2020
|Facing the unimaginable: Broadcasting in the time of Corona
|22 April 2020
|Evolution of Education Using Apps
|21 April 2020
|Separated By Crisis: Together in Commitment to Children
|21 April 2020
|Webinar on Security and Safety for Media Professionals
|20 April 2020
|Webinar on Security and Safety for Media Professionals
|17 April 2020
|RAI Webinar on COVID-19
|17 April 2020
|ABU Prizes Webinar for VOV
|16 April 2020
|15 April 2020
|AUDIO TECHNOLOGIES FOR BROADCASTING
|14 April 2020
|AUDIO TECHNOLOGIES FOR BROADCASTING
|14 April 2020
|ABU Prizes TV Categories – Jury’s Perspective
|7 April 2020
|How to create attractive social content and social media campaigns
|13 April 2020
|ABU ONLINE MASTERCLASS WITH MONEEZA HASHMI
|7 April 2020
|How to create attractive social content and social media campaigns
|6 April 2020
|ABU ONLINE MASTERCLASS WITH MONEEZA HASHMI
|31 March 2020
|The Potential of VTuber to Engage Youngsters in Traditional Contents
|26 February 2020
|Data, visual and interactive storytelling – learn from the world’s best
|28 January 2020
|TVNZ OnDemand in the Evolving VOD World
|24 October 2019
|Virtual Reality Language
|30 September 2019
|Find Your Mojo: How to create a digital content strategy using an entrepreneurial mindset
|14 August 2019
|How to create your own mind-blowing interactive stories on the web
|15 July 2019
|AR, VR, MR… XR! The basics of immersive journalism and storytelling
|14 June 2019
|Designing Radio for Smart Speakers
|23 May 2019
|Infusing Innovation in media companies through media labs
|13 March 2019
|Create Engaged Communities with Transmedia Storytelling
|18 February 2019
|Telling a Story in 360
|9 January 2019
|The Art of Data Storytelling
|26 November 2018
|Building Audience Connections in a Digital Media Organisation
|25 October 2018
|How to create videos that grab attention on social media?
|18 September 2018
|How to Combat Fake News
|14 August 2018
|Immersive Journalism: The Next News Experience
|17 July 2018
|Digital Content & Copyright Issues: Challenges Faced by Broadcasters
|20 June 2018
|Boosting linear TV revenues with pop-up channels
|16 April 2018
|Digital Innovations for Digital Natives
|22 March 2018
|How Digital Transformation Impacts Broadcasters
|21 February 2018
|Innovation on a shoestring: How to keep up with media disruption by experimenting with limited resources
|18 January 2018
|Interactive Storytelling
|11 December 2017
|Cybersecurity for Broadcasters
|27 November 2017
|Social Media Policy for Broadcasters
|11 October 2017
|Mobile Journalism
|20 September 2017
|How to combat Fake News
|27 July 2017
|Digital Storytelling Using Multimedia Tools: Empowering the Voiceless in the Digital World
|15 June 2017
|Generating Successful Data-Driven Multimedia Content
|24 May 2017
|Copyright Issues Related to Content
|27 April 2017
|Exploring Multimedia Narratives – How to Build a Compelling Investigative Story
|29 March 2017
|Redefining Media Content Through Transmedia Storytelling
|22 February 2017
|Engaging Audiences in the Digital Media Landscape
|17 January 2017
|Social Media Ethics for Broadcasters
|15 December 2016
|360 Degree Content: From Buzzword to Reality
We welcome suggestions on topics for our future webinars. If you have any questions or suggestions, please drop a note to webinars@abu.org.my