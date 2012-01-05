ABU Webinar Series

The monthly webinar series was launched on 16 December 2016 with the objective to facilitate online sessions on various topics and provide a forum to discuss issues concerning broadcasters and share knowledge and best practices on changing media trends.

Webinars or Web-based seminars are entirely run on an online platform. To join the webinar, participants will have to log on to the designated online platform either on a computer or a mobile device. For each webinar, the log in link will be provided and participants will have to register their names and email addresses to connect.

Upcoming Webinar

DATE TIME (MYT) WEBINAR TOPIC 24 February 2022 14:00 Webinar: Japan’s challenge with BPO to strengthen trust 28-30 March 2022 TBC ABU Digital Media Workshop (6th Edition) 15-16 June 2022 TBC #ABUdigital2022

Past webinars

9 December 2021 6th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention 7 December 2021 ABU Media & Culture Days 2021 2 December 2021 The Unseen 29 November 2021 ABU Digital Media Working Group Year-End Meeting 29 October 2021 Asiavision Annual Awards 28 October 2021 Asiavision News Group Meeting 2021 27 October 2021 Pacific News Group Meeting 2021 14 October 2021 Women With the Wave Forum 5 October 2021 Quality Management Workshop 21 September 2021 Pacific Media Partnership Conference 14-16 September 2021 17th Series 2nd Drama Meeting 8 September 2021 Key markets or how to be involved in the international scene with Raquel Benitez Rojas 7 September 2021 From Script to screen, how to develop outstanding children’s content with Raquel Benitez Rojas 17-19 August 2021 Children Media Hub Workshop: Deeper connecting with content for children through the ‘Children in the Centre’ method by Jan-Willem Bult 14 August 2021 In-country workshop on Animation Production for RTB-Brunei by Managing Director of Les Copaque (Upin & Ipin) Haji Burhanuddin Md Radzi 27 July 2021 ABU Prizes Webinar Feat. 2020 Digital Content Award Winner “Experience Tokyo Megaquake” 26 July 2021 Key elements for selling your concept, the pitching process with Raquel Benitez Rojas 22 July 2021 How to Combat HEALTH Misinformation with Rachel Blundy 21 July 2021 Radio Working Party 2021 Virtual Meeting 16 July 2021 ONLINE LEGAL SEMINAR 15 July 2021 Central Asia Media Forum 13 July 2021 50:50 Equality Project 22 June 2021 6th ABU New Media Task Group Meeting 14-15 June 2021 ABU-Rai Days 31 May 2021 Presentation for Live Streaming 26-27 May 2021 #ABUdigital2021 19 May 2021 67th ABU Sports Group Conference 10-12 May 2021 IP Infrastructure and Application 6 May 2021 GSMC Webinar Series – How young people use media – is there a future for broadcasters 5 May 2021 How should the media be regulated? The new law and agreement between digital platforms, Facebook and Google, and broadcasters in Australia on payment for content. 30 April 2021 The Success Behind RAI’s OTT Service – Viva RaiPlay! 28 April 2021 Growing your Digital Audio Audiences – the LiSTNR experience 28 April 2021 How to reach younger audiences 27 April 2021 Promotion & Marketing Workshop for VOV 20 April 2021 ABU Prizes Webinar – Jury’s perspective, with Chair of 2020 Final Jury for Radio 7 April 2021 ABU Prizes 2021 Workshop for RTB – Radio Entries 6-7 April 2021 ABU 16th Series Children’s Drama Meeting 5-8 April 2021 ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2021 31 March 2021 Creating Content on Social Media 30 March 2021 CEOs TALK: MOVING AHEAD: MEDIA LESSONS FOR FUTURE CHALLENGES 26 March 2021 Webinar on Video Compression Technologies and Applications 24-26 March 2021 ABU New Media Workshop: Data-driven Storytelling 23 March 2021 ABU Prizes Webinar(TV Category) for VOV Colleagues 22-24 March 2021 IP Infrastructure and Application 22 March 2021 Winners’ Circle – 2020 ABU Prize Radio Docudrama Winner 19 March 2021 ABU Prizes Webinar(Radio Category) for VOV Colleagues 12 March 2021 ABU Prizes Webinar:Goodbye Father 9 March 2021 Introduction to ABU Prizes – Categories, Rules & Procedures 5 March 2021 Human Resource Management Workshop 1-4 March 2021 SATELLITE TECHNOLOGIES FOR BROADCASTERS 26 February 2021 Investigative Journalism within the Legal Framework – Part 2 25 February 2021 How to be your own make-up artist! 25 February 2021 Major Sports Event Media Operational Planning 17 February 2021 ABU TV Workshop for Central Asia 4 February 2021 Delivering Quality Webinars and Online Events: Technology Tools, Best Practice & Insights 3-5 February 2021 Satellite Technologies for Broadcasters 3 February 2021 In-house research that drives audience engagement – the ABC experience 29 Jan 2021 Investigative Journalism within the Legal Framework – Part 1 27 Jan 2021 ASIAVISION ANNUAL AWARDS 27 Jan 2021 Turning Interviews into award-winning Podcasts​ 25-27 Jan 2021 OTT and IBB Technologies and Services for Media 18 Dec 2020 Online Training “Interview Techniques for VBTC, Vanuatu 27 Nov 2020 Online Training “Interview Techniques for VBTC, Vanuatu 11 Nov 2020 Knowledge | Skills | Tricks Insights for a great TV Production 9 Nov 2020 Verification Online Training Course – KTRK, Kyrgyzstan 6 Nov 2020 Verification Online Training Course – JSC Khabar Agency 28 Oct 2020 Webinars on managing news teams during the Covid-19 crisis for Central Asian Members – Republican Television and Radio Corporation (Qazaqstan TV & Radio Corporation), (Kazakhastan) & NTC (Kyrgyzstan) 28 Oct 2020 An Insight into Machine Learning at the BBC 27 Oct 2020 Journey from Traditional Media to New Media: Success Story of Regional News Organization, Rangamati 21 Oct 2020 WorldDAB- ABU Webinar Series on DAB+ Digital Radio Technology 20 Oct 2020 WorldDAB- ABU Webinar Series on DAB+ Digital Radio Technology 5-6 Oct 2020 Verification Online Training Course – MTRK (Uzbekistan) 1 Oct 2020 Webinars on managing news teams during the Covid-19 crisis for Central Asian Members – Management Company “Kazmedia Ortalygy” LLP (Kazakhastan) 29 September 2020 An Online Course: Train the Trainer 28 September 2020 ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Implementing the TV without limitation with DVB-I 25 September 2020 ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Delivering a better user experience for live OTT | Faster than Broadcast – Ultra Low Latency OTT Streaming | New DVB-I Standard and Trends in TV Delivery Over Internet 24 September 2020 ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – HDR Considerations in Production and Broadcast Environment 22 September 2020 ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Remote IP Production 21 September 2020 ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – SDI to IP – what you have to know 18 September 2020 ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Live IP Production | PTP management and ST2110 media flow monitoring | The Software Switcher – Tearing Down The Walls of the Control Room 17 September 2020 Global Factual Programming Trends 17 September 2020 ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Cloud Automation Playout and Cloud based signal processing 15 September 2020 First Aid Kit for Media Professionals & Safety in Post-disaster Areas 15 September 2020 ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Will cloud become a broadcast reality before IP | Practical Applications of AI in TV and Video Production |Deep Multimedia Data Annotation and Generation 14 September 2020 ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Modern Day Cloud broadcasting and Service Features 11 September 2020 ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Transmission Basics 10 September 2020 ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Cloud and Virtualization Basics 9 September 2020 ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – IP Workflow Basics 8 September 2020 ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Video Principles 7 September 2020 ABU Technology Webinar Series 2020 – Audio Fundamentals 7 September 2020 Key Performance Indicators for Media Managers 1 September 2020 Holistic Wellness Embodiment: The Five Integrated Practices of Recovery for Journalists and Media Professionals (Part 3) 27 August 2020 How to Create Web-specific Narratives and Experiences 25 August 2020 Holistic Wellness Embodiment: The Five Integrated Practices of Recovery for Journalists and Media Professionals (Part 2) 24 August 2020 Media CEOs Talk: “Serving Public during COVID-19 and Beyond” 19 August 2020 The demand for content during COVID-19 18 August 2020 Holistic Wellness Embodiment: The Five Integrated Practices of Recovery for Journalists and Media Professionals (Part 1) 5 August 2020 ABU Children’s Media Hub Webinar Workshop 3 August 2020 PACIFIC MEDIA FORUM 28 July 2020 Marketing Strategies to Engage Digital Audiences 23-24 July 2020 IT and Networking Basics for Broadcast Engineers 10 July 2020 Legal and IP Webinar- Protection for Broadcasters, The Treaty and Way Forward 1-2 July 2020 Cybersecurity and Broadcast Facilities 30 June 2020 Storytelling on Instagram 29 June 2020 How to Develop Successful Plots for Binge-Worthy TV Drama 26 June 2020 7 Latest & Original: New trends in Chinese Entertaining Formats 23 – 25 June 2020 Digitising Audio Video Archives 20 June 2020 ABU Online Workshop: Reporting on the Climate, the Environment and Disaster Risk Reduction (Part 2) 19 June 2020 HDR Considerations in Production 18 June 2020 DRM-ABU-ASBU Webinar on Digital Radio Mondiale DRM – Delivering Distance Education 16 – 18 June 2020 Cloud Infrastructure for Broadcasting 13 June 2020 ABU Online Workshop: Reporting on the Climate, the Environment and Disaster Risk Reduction (Part 1) 12 June 2020 Video Quality Assessment – Fundamentals and Approaches 10 – 11 June 2020 HbbTV Implementation 9 June 2020 Best Practice Verification: Modern Techniques in a Pandemic Era 9 June 2020 Podcasting Masterclass: Crafting the NY Festivals Gold winning podcast The Last Voyage of the Pong Su 6 – 7 June 2020 ABU Online Workshop: Thinking about Documentaries ( A guide for potential documentary production) Part 3&4 3 – 4 June 2020 Cloud Infrastructure for Broadcasting 3 June 2020 Dolby-ABU Webinar Series on Audio Video Technologies: HDR Fundamentals 2 June 2020 Masterclass in Radio News Feature Production 30 – 31 May 2020 ABU Online Workshop: Thinking about Documentaries ( A guide for potential documentary production) Part 3&4 28 May 2020 Experience Sharing- 90 Days of Reporting from Wuhan on Covid-19 27 May 2020 Dolby-ABU Webinar Series on Audio Video Technologies: Dolby 5.1 Transmission workflow – for VOD and HbbTV 26 May 2020 Diversity and Inclusion in Broadcasting Organisations (Session 3) 22 May 2020 In It Together: Children’s Media and Our Audiences During COVID-19 22 May 2020 SDI to IP Transition 20-22 May 2020 Satellite Technologies for Broadcasting 20 May 2020 Dolby-ABU Webinar Series on Audio Video Technologies: Next Generation Dolby Atmos Production 19 May 2020 Remote Cloud Production – Why, How and Who, An Insight into the growing trend 19 May 2020 ABU Prizes TV Categories for Vietnamese colleagues 19 May 2020 Diversity and Inclusion in Broadcasting Organisations (Session 2) 18 May 2020 Online Workshop: Hazardous Environment Reporting 15 May 2020 Free tools to make radio from anywhere 14 May 2020 Sports Remote Production over IP 14 May 2020 Dolby-ABU Webinar Series on Audio Video Technologies 13 May 2020 Diversity and Inclusion in Broadcasting Organisations (Session 1) 12 May 2020 ABU Prizes TV Categories – Jury’s Perspective 12 May 2020 Selling Advertising during a Pandemic 8 May 2020 Content Strategy that will make your station competitive during and after the pandemic 8 May 2020 Modern Radio Studio Automation Systems 7 May 2020 Modern Radio Studio Automation Systems 7 May 2020 Producing News & Features for Radio 6 May 2020 Modern Radio Studio Automation Systems 5 May 2020 Modern Radio Studio Automation Systems 30 April 2020 ABU/DRM/ASBU Webinar On DRM Benefits In Times Of Crisis 29 April 2020 Bushfires and natural disasters: from seasonal to standard 28 April 2020 Reporting ethically, without prejudice, fear or favour 27 April 2020 ABU Prizes – what makes a winning entry? 27 April 2020 Working Cross Borders During the Lockdown & Keeping the Content Creation Going 26 April 2020 Working Cross Borders During the Lockdown & Keeping the Content Creation Going 24 April 2020 ABU Intellectual Property Awareness Campaign 23 April 2020 ABU/DRM/ASBU Webinar On DRM Benefits In Times Of Crisis 22 April 2020 Facing the unimaginable: Broadcasting in the time of Corona 22 April 2020 Evolution of Education Using Apps 21 April 2020 Separated By Crisis: Together in Commitment to Children 21 April 2020 Webinar on Security and Safety for Media Professionals 20 April 2020 Webinar on Security and Safety for Media Professionals 17 April 2020 RAI Webinar on COVID-19 17 April 2020 ABU Prizes Webinar for VOV 16 April 2020 ABU ONLINE MASTERCLASS: Mastering the Art of the Personal Documentary 15 April 2020 AUDIO TECHNOLOGIES FOR BROADCASTING 14 April 2020 AUDIO TECHNOLOGIES FOR BROADCASTING 14 April 2020 ABU Prizes TV Categories – Jury’s Perspective 7 April 2020 How to create attractive social content and social media campaigns 13 April 2020 ABU ONLINE MASTERCLASS WITH MONEEZA HASHMI 7 April 2020 How to create attractive social content and social media campaigns 6 April 2020 ABU ONLINE MASTERCLASS WITH MONEEZA HASHMI 31 March 2020 The Potential of VTuber to Engage Youngsters in Traditional Contents 26 February 2020 Data, visual and interactive storytelling – learn from the world’s best 28 January 2020 TVNZ OnDemand in the Evolving VOD World 24 October 2019 Virtual Reality Language 30 September 2019 Find Your Mojo: How to create a digital content strategy using an entrepreneurial mindset 14 August 2019 How to create your own mind-blowing interactive stories on the web 15 July 2019 AR, VR, MR… XR! The basics of immersive journalism and storytelling 14 June 2019 Designing Radio for Smart Speakers 23 May 2019 Infusing Innovation in media companies through media labs 13 March 2019 Create Engaged Communities with Transmedia Storytelling 18 February 2019 Telling a Story in 360 9 January 2019 The Art of Data Storytelling 26 November 2018 Building Audience Connections in a Digital Media Organisation 25 October 2018 How to create videos that grab attention on social media? 18 September 2018 How to Combat Fake News 14 August 2018 Immersive Journalism: The Next News Experience 17 July 2018 Digital Content & Copyright Issues: Challenges Faced by Broadcasters 20 June 2018 Boosting linear TV revenues with pop-up channels 16 April 2018 Digital Innovations for Digital Natives 22 March 2018 How Digital Transformation Impacts Broadcasters 21 February 2018 Innovation on a shoestring: How to keep up with media disruption by experimenting with limited resources 18 January 2018 Interactive Storytelling 11 December 2017 Cybersecurity for Broadcasters 27 November 2017 Social Media Policy for Broadcasters 11 October 2017 Mobile Journalism 20 September 2017 How to combat Fake News 27 July 2017 Digital Storytelling Using Multimedia Tools: Empowering the Voiceless in the Digital World 15 June 2017 Generating Successful Data-Driven Multimedia Content 24 May 2017 Copyright Issues Related to Content 27 April 2017 Exploring Multimedia Narratives – How to Build a Compelling Investigative Story 29 March 2017 Redefining Media Content Through Transmedia Storytelling 22 February 2017 Engaging Audiences in the Digital Media Landscape 17 January 2017 Social Media Ethics for Broadcasters 15 December 2016 360 Degree Content: From Buzzword to Reality

We welcome suggestions on topics for our future webinars. If you have any questions or suggestions, please drop a note to webinars@abu.org.my