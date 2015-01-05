ABU TV Song Festival 2022
ANNOUNCEMENT OF PERFORMERS
Doordarshan (DD) – India
Performer: Sniti Mishra
Song Title: Darbari Fusion
Brief intro: Sniti Mishra is a trained vocalist in Hindusthani/Urdu classical music who appeared for the first time in Zee TV musical reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar. She had been associated with Indo-Swedish Fusion jazz band Mynta. She has also worked with the percussionist Sivamani and Grammy Award- nominated jazz musician-keyboardist Louis Banks. She has performed classical and fusion concerts in India and worldwide.[2] She was honored with 'Baji Rout Samman' for the year 2016 by Utkala Cultural Association, IIT Bombay. Sniti has her formal education in Economics and pursued her MBA. During her musical tour to USA, she was invited to judge the Chicago Indian Icon and in September 2013, she was chosen as a Good Will Ambassador for a global charity Combat Blindness International. Mishra has lent her voice for the Bollywood movie Babloo Happy Hai directed by Nila Madhab Panda. Also she has lent her voice for a Tamil movie Maaveeran Kittu under the music composition of D. Imman. One of her kashmiri song "Harmukh Bartal" is taken by the makers of popular web series "THE FAMILY MAN" starring Manoj Bajpayee. As a classical and semi classical exponent, Sniti Mishra has been invited to present pure Hindustani khayal and marathi abhang at a very prestigious platform "ABHIBADAN" SAWAI GANDHARVA BHIMSEN MAHOTSAV, PUNE and BALGANDHARVA SANGEET MAHOTSAV, JALGAUN, MAHARASHTRA in 2022.
LPP Televisi Republik Indonesia (TVRI) – Indonesia
Performer: PUTRI AYU
Song Title: NEVER ENOUGH
Brief intro:
Putri Ayu Silaen commonly known as Putri Ayu, is an Indonesian singer. She started her singing career at a young age by joining several singing competitions. Putri Ayu has participated in many international events. She was chosen as one of the winners Born to Sing Asia – David Foster contest in 2011. In the same year, she also performed in two consecutive events of “David Foster and Friends” held in Jakarta on October 28, and in Singapore on November 3 where she performed in a duet with the American pop singer Michael Bolton.
Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) – Japan
Performer:MORISAKI WIN
Song Title: PARADE
Brief intro: Actor and singer. Born and raised in Myanmar, Morisaki moved to Japan at age 10. When he was 14, he was scouted and began working in the entertainment industry. In 2018, he achieved a Hollywood debut with a major role in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One. In 2020, he won a Newcomer of the Year award in the 43rd Japan Academy Film Prize for his role in the movie Listen to the Universe. He also won Best Newcomer-Actor for the lead role in the drama The Real Thing in the ASIA CONTENTS AWARDS at the 2021 Busan International Film Festival. The movie adaptation of the drama was chosen for the Official Selection 2020 in the 73rd Cannes Film Festival. Morisaki has also been active on the stage, playing lead roles in Japanese productions of famous musicals such as West Side Story, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and Pippin. In 2020, as a solo artist sending his music from Asia to the world, he made his major label debut with the song “Parade.” Now, he’s actively pursuing musical activities with overseas audiences in mind, such as putting on concert livestreams.
Khabar Agency(JSC) – Kazakhstan
Performer:Madi Syzdikov
Song Title: SENSIZ
Brief intro: Madi, born in 1989, is a Kazakh singer-songwriter living in Astana Kazakhstan. His charismatic, sometimes rough voice di lei has an unmistakable warm timbre. He plays several instruments, primarily guitar. He sings songs in Kazakh, Russian, English, and Italian. Madi is mainly musically inspired by the beautiful nature and by its climatic events. The singer with an exceptional voice describes them by offering a modern fusion of the genre country-pop-rock, blues, funk, and pop. These musical genres will be heard in the near future in his new album by him, combined with the unique sounds of traditional Kazakh folk instruments. Since his early childhood, Madi has been passionate about music, especially singing. At the age of 15, he began to learn music professionally with a particular interest in anatomy and harmonies. After graduating from university as a physics engineer, he completely decided to walk the path of a musician. His music career reached its first peak in 2019 when he won the Kazakh singing talent show Topjargan. Madi collaborates with the famous Kazakh singer Roza Rambayeva. Recently, he performed alongside other well-known artists at the grand concert dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the legendary singer Batyrkhan Shukenov. Madi holds live concerts, performs at state events and on TV, has recorded songs for soundtracks, released several singles, and is currently working on his first album by lui. Madi's voice can be heard in the newly released soundtracks of the movies "Paralympian" (song "Zhol" (The Way)) and "The Surgeon" (song "House Of The Rising Sun"). The humorous musician spends his free time with his family and friends, likes to listen to Western music (country, blues, ballads ...), loves nature, and is enthusiastic about boxing and Asian martial arts.
Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) – Republic of Korea
Performer: Kang Daniel
Song Title: Parade
Brief intro:KANGDANIEL is currently one of the hottest and best-selling K-pop male solo artists. Being a singer-songwriter, producer, actor and MC, he was listed as 2022 Forbes Korea’s top 40 most powerful celebrities in Korea. KANGDANIEL achieved sales of over 1.4 million albums within two years of his solo debut, ranking second place in the recent decade. In addition to high-quality music and performances, KANGDANIEL has firmly strengthened the brand "KANGDANIEL" as an MC as he served as the host of the popular South Korean dance survival series. Lately, he has released a new full-length album “The Story”. He brought diverse stories people can relate to as a storyteller.
The State Committee for Television, Radiobroadcasting and Cinematography of Turkmenistan (TVTM) – Turkmenistan
Performer: Ahmet Atajanov
Song Title: World-Live-Peace
Brief intro: AtajanAtajanov Ahmet Torayevich, was born on December 16, 1988 in the Tejen district of Ahal velayat to a working-class mother. On September 1, 1994, He entered the 1st grade of the 1st school in Tejen velayat of Ahal province and successfully graduated on May 27, 2003. In 2006, I became a student of the Turkmen state special music school named after D. Ovezov, located in Ashgabat, under the Turkmen National Conservatory named after Maya Kulyyeva. He successfully graduated from that school in 2010. Between 2010 and 2013, he worked as a singer at the Ahal Velayat Culture Center. In 2013, I entered the faculty of "Vocal Choir and Music Pedagogy" of the Turkmen National Conservatorynamed after Maya Kulyyeva, and successfully graduated in 2018. On September 3, 2018, he started working as a second level actor of the ethnographic folklore dance troupe of the Ahal Velayat Department of Culture.
Turkish Radio Television Corporation (TRT) – Turkey
Performer: Sedat Anar/Damla Anar/Selahattin Anar
Song Title: Halk İçre Bir Ayineyim
Brief intro: Sedat Anar was born in Halfeti-Şanlıurfa. He studied history at Hacettepe University in Ankara. He was a street musician in Ankara between 2007-2015. Sedat Anar has composed more than 300 pieces for his instrument and his voice, innovating by adapting the traditional and spiritual Turkish repertoire from the 17th to the 20th century on the santur. Anar has been working in music by staying in Iran for a year. Indonesia, Germany, Austria, Iran, Russia, Greece, Montenegro, Kosovo, Macedonia, Azarbaijan, Lebanon, and Turkey are among the many countries where he gave concerts with his santoor. Receiving several musicians from diverse countries, he prepared and presented a TV music program entitled "Sesler Alemi" (World of Sounds) on the TRT Music channel “TRT MÜZİK”. Working as a professional musician, Anar owns ten music albums released with Kalan Music and Ahenk Music labels and five books composed in different genres.
Vietnam Television (VTV) – Vietnam
Performer: Le Thi Minh Ngoc
Song Title: Endless Red River
Brief intro:In the national final round of Sao Mai 2022, Minh Ngoc is in the folk table with 100% female contestants. The girl from Ha Tinh emerged as a beautiful in both appearance and voice, being noticed and watched by the audience. Minh Ngoc overcame other contestants to win the first prize in folk music style at the Sao Mai Award 2022. She conquered the audience with a simple, simple but very sophisticated and civilized singing style. She pays special attention to the harmony and arrangement, so the songs are carefully invested.