ABU TV Song Festival 2022

Khabar Agency(JSC) – Kazakhstan

Performer:Madi Syzdikov

Song Title: SENSIZ

Brief intro: Madi, born in 1989, is a Kazakh singer-songwriter living in Astana Kazakhstan. His charismatic, sometimes rough voice di lei has an unmistakable warm timbre. He plays several instruments, primarily guitar. He sings songs in Kazakh, Russian, English, and Italian. Madi is mainly musically inspired by the beautiful nature and by its climatic events. The singer with an exceptional voice describes them by offering a modern fusion of the genre country-pop-rock, blues, funk, and pop. These musical genres will be heard in the near future in his new album by him, combined with the unique sounds of traditional Kazakh folk instruments. Since his early childhood, Madi has been passionate about music, especially singing. At the age of 15, he began to learn music professionally with a particular interest in anatomy and harmonies. After graduating from university as a physics engineer, he completely decided to walk the path of a musician. His music career reached its first peak in 2019 when he won the Kazakh singing talent show Topjargan. Madi collaborates with the famous Kazakh singer Roza Rambayeva. Recently, he performed alongside other well-known artists at the grand concert dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the legendary singer Batyrkhan Shukenov. Madi holds live concerts, performs at state events and on TV, has recorded songs for soundtracks, released several singles, and is currently working on his first album by lui. Madi's voice can be heard in the newly released soundtracks of the movies "Paralympian" (song "Zhol" (The Way)) and "The Surgeon" (song "House Of The Rising Sun"). The humorous musician spends his free time with his family and friends, likes to listen to Western music (country, blues, ballads ...), loves nature, and is enthusiastic about boxing and Asian martial arts.