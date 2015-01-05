ABU Radio Asia 2022

ABU RadioAsia and Radiodays Asia join forces in Kuala Lumpur

Broadcasters in the Asia-Pacific are about to enjoy a feast of radio-making as two major international events are held back-to-back in September.

The ABU’s annual RadioAsia Conference will this year be held together with Radiodays Asia over four days from 4-7 September inclusive, giving participants double the reason to meet in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The ABU’s long-running RadioAsia get-together will kick off the Super Conference on 4 September under the theme of: Smart, Social and Everywhere

As with previous RadioAsia gatherings, the event will include masterclasses, workshops and networking opportunities, and Radiodays Asia will continue on 6 September for two days of discussions, presentations and exhibitions.

Radiodays Asia is a spin-off from the established Radiodays Europe conferences, a worldwide international radio and podcast conference for both private and public radio participants.